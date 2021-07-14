Students celebrating after success on gruelling course

Ellesmere College headmaster Brendan Wignall

The pass level to gain the full diploma is 24 points, and the average of this year’s cohort at Ellesmere College was an impressive 36 points - the equivalent of AAA grades at A-level.

The results also saw a 100 per cent pass rate, with 43 per cent achieving 40 or more points.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said: “I am delighted for our pupils who have done so well. I commend them for how well they adjusted to the various disruption to their school life over the duration of this two-year course, but they moved to online learning and back seamlessly.

“They have certainly worked very hard and achieved an excellent set of results.

“They are exceptionally well prepared for university following the rigorous demands of this course of study.”

The IB Diploma was introduced at Ellesmere College 15 years ago, as an alternative to A-levels.

Students who follow the course study six subjects, a course in the Theory of Knowledge, and produce a university standard extended essay as part of their assessment.

The IB Diploma opens doors to the top universities in both the UK and around the world. It is a demanding and highly rewarding course of study held in high esteem by universities.