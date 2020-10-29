Feed the birds project looking for volunteers

Feeding the birds in Ellesmere

Organisers are looking for volunteers to support the scheme by delivering a bird feeder and bird seed to someone in their local community who is perhaps elderly or living alone and is unable to feed the birds in their garden. A number of health and care organisations refer people to the scheme.

Co-ordinator, Dr Cath Price, said: "For some, a simple delivery service might be preferred where the volunteer pops round to deliver the seed and top up the feeder, with minimum contact. Alternatively, if the client and volunteer are comfortable with it, the volunteer might stay for a chat or, during the pandemic, arrange for a telephone call to talk about the wildlife that has been spotted in the garden.

"The service is free although an optional donation of around £1 a week towards the cost of the feed would be appreciated.

“Feeding garden birds is a great way to connect with nature, reducing stress and anxiety and lowering blood pressure. We recognise that the degree of social isolation, loneliness, and mental health issues is only worsened by the pandemic.

“If you think that you, or someone you know, would benefit from the scheme, please get in touch with me. The people we will deliver to include those who are shielding or experiencing loneliness, have a physical disability or a mental health problem.”