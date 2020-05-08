Retired Shropshire bank manager, 55, died in fall

Sally-Anne Jarrett, who was 55, suffered a fall while her husband Martin was out walking their dogs on February 9, an inquest heard yesterday.

She had complained of a "splitting headache" earlier in the day when the couple had been out.

The inquest took place online over a meeting app with Shropshire's head coroner John Ellery sitting alone in Shirehall, in Shrewsbury.

He said that the family was content for the inquest to go ahead without their presence.

Mrs Jarrett, née Harris, was born in Redditch and worked as a bank manager before she retired. She lived with her husband at Robin's Grove in Welshampton, near Ellesmere.

Accidental

The inquest heard from Mr Jarrett, who said that the two had been out earlier that day before cutting their trip short when his wife complained of a headache.

Mrs Jarrett stayed at home that afternoon while he walked the dogs, and when he returned he found her lying on her side at the bottom of the stairs.

A nearby plant pot on a metal stand had been knocked over, and there was blood coming from Mrs Jarrett's ear, the statement said.

Mr Jarrett called the emergency services and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived and Mrs Jarrett was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not suspect foul play, Mr Ellery said. A pathologist report found that she had a fracture at the base of her skull.

Mr Ellery's verdict was that Mrs Jarrett's death was accidental.