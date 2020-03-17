Shropshire couple in coronavirus lockdown in the Canaries

Paul and Linzi Wood had been due to fly home to Criftins near Ellesmere but decided to make the most of the weather in Fueteventura when Britain was in the grip of the storms.

Now they are confined to their apartment, in Corralejo, only going out to buy food.

They say they have decided to stick out the lockdown, rather than try to find a flight back to the UK and are more concerned about those whose livelihoods depend on the bars, restaurants and tourist attractions now shut.

The lockdown that is affecting all of Spain and the Canaries happened abruptly.

"We were in one of our favourite bars on Saturday when, at 8pm, police came in - they were going around all the venues.

"They told staff that the had to shut down immediately. When we said that we were just ordering a meal they said that we would have to have it and take it away, which we did," Linzi said.

"Everyone was completely shell shocked, particularly the staff."

The couple, who have had their apartment for four years, said they were very concerned for workers on the island who may now not get paid and the owners of the bars and restaurants.

"The locals have been so helpful to us. We have had offers of help if we get ill to take us to the Dr and translate for us."

Paul said that from Saturday flights had been coming in empty to take holidaymakers home.

"We have decided to sit it out as everyone has been so good to us. We are lucky in that we have all facilities and an outdoor terrace - many of the workers live in very small flats with nowhere to get outside."

Before the lock down events had been cancelled, including the big parade that usually signals the end of carnival week.

In Tenerife, former Shropshire woman, Victoria Courtney, said there was an eerie silence.

"The full lockdown conditions were starting to be properly enforced yesterday and those breaking them will be fined," she said.

"I work in an office and I don't know what documentation will be required to show the police if we are stopped on our way to work. The situation if very fluid and changing by the hour."

"All seafronts are out of bounds, even the isolated ones."

She said many people on their own were choosing to move in with their friends for support.

"Money is, of course, a big worry for many. We have no real idea how long this will last, or if there will be jobs at the end of it. Worrying doesn't help so I am taking each day as it comes.

"Tenerife has been my home for most of my adult life. It has never entered my head to go back to the UK - even if I could."

She said in the major towns there was a problem with holidaymakers who were disgruntled that bars, restaurants, beaches and pools were closed.

"There are still a lot of selfish people who think the lockdown does not apply to them."