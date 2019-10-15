'I was gutted': How TV date dumped Shropshire's Grace, 24, by text

Grace Edwards, 24, who lives between Ellesmere and Whitchurch, says the filming for the series was a wonderful experience.

But she admitted it was tainted when the date she chose on the programme chose texting to tell her he didn’t want to see her again.

She was 23 when she took part in filming earlier this year for the BBC 2 show, which gives rural singletons, many of them farmers, the chance to find love.

It is presented by Sarah Cox, who Grace said was a fantastic person.

Hundreds of men wrote to the programme to try to get a date with Grace who shares her time between her full time job in agriculture and working on the family’s Oaks Farm at Bronington.

“I was given about 20 letters to chose six men to do speed dating with,” she said.

“From those I had to chose three that I wanted to come down to spend time on the farm.”

After spending time with the trio Grace chose Mike from New Quay in Wales, to date.

Glad

She had hopes that their relationship would blossom but says she was gutted when, out of the blue, he texted her to say he didn’t want to carry on seeing her.

“He sent me a text saying, basically he thought his social life and work life wouldn’t allow him to see me which was annoying.

“I was gutted that he didn’t want to take the time to get to know me even a little bit more or talk to me face to face. I hope he looks back and thinks his behaviour hadn’t been the best as he could be a really nice person. He let himself down.”

Despite her disappointment Grace said she was glad she had had the opportunity to take part in the series.

She said she was now going to move away from the speed dating world and hoped to meet someone in the more traditional way.

“My life is so busy and I have realised that I have a really nice life and that there will be someone who understands life in the countryside out there for me.”

Grace is currently helping her family to diversify at Oaks Farm.

“We milk our herd of New Zealand Friesians and also have about 500 ewes. We also make our own ice-cream, #MooThru, which we sell at events and private functions and next year hope to be selling on the farm along with opening up a farm walk for visitors.”