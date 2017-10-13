Post mortem to be carried out on body of woman found on Ellesmere canal towpath

Police say the death of the woman in her 30s, who was found shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, is unexplained.

She was found unconscious on the A495 but later died at the scene.

The walkway under a bridge next to the canal was sealed with tape on Wednesday night, with multiple police cars in the area.

Paul Roberts, spokesman for West Mercia Police, said: "Police were called to an area of the canal near Colemere in Ellesmere at 5.04pm, following a report that a body of a woman in her 30s had been found.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course.

"Next of kin has been informed and details have been passed to the coroner."