The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to the site on Station Road on Thursday (December 11).

One member of the public said they had heard a large bang from the site at around 11am, before fire crews were seen rushing to the location.

Now a spokesperson for Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, has confirmed that a small number of people had received medical attention at the site for minor injuries.

The site in Chirk. Photo: Google

It added that the emergency services had brought the situation under control.

A spokesman said: “A safety incident occurred at our Chirk site this morning relating to a roaster.

"The emergency services attended and quickly brought the situation under control.

"All of our employees are safe, with a small number of individuals receiving medical attention on site for minor injuries.

"The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our primary concern.

"We will continue to provide our full support to the emergency services and authorities whilst they are on site and with their ongoing investigation."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 11am to an incident at a factory on Station Avenue, Chirk.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene, where the crew were supported by a senior paramedic, a Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and an operations manager.”