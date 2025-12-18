Train passengers warned of delays after tree blocks line in Chirk

Transport for Wales (TfW) has advised commuters travelling between Shrewsbury and Chester to expect delays and possible cancellations.

Disruption to services is expected to continue until around 2pm. TfW said Network Rail has been made aware of the issue and teams are on their way to remove the fallen tree.

A TfW spokesperson said: "Due to a tree blocking the railway at Chirk, services may be cancelled in both directions between Shrewsbury and Chester.

"We expect the incident to last until 12pm and disruption to services is expected until 14pm.

"Our colleagues at Network Rail are aware and staff are currently en route to the affected area to remove the obstruction.

"We apologise for the disruption caused to your journey."