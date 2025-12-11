The North Wales Fire Service said staff had been evacuated and four fire crews had been sent to the Station Road premises of Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, on Thursday morning (December 11).

The site in Chirk. Photo: Google

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a fire in a factory on Station Avenue, Chirk.

"Four crews are currently at the scene and staff have been evacuated from the building."

One local resident who spoke to the Shropshire Star said they had heard "a loud bang" then seen two fire engines attending the factory.

North Wales Police confirmed officers had been called shortly after 11am.