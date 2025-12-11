Fire crews rush to tackle blaze at Cadbury factory in Chirk
Fire crews are dealing with a blaze at the Cadbury factory in Chirk.
Published
Last updated
The North Wales Fire Service said staff had been evacuated and four fire crews had been sent to the Station Road premises of Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, on Thursday morning (December 11).
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a fire in a factory on Station Avenue, Chirk.
"Four crews are currently at the scene and staff have been evacuated from the building."
One local resident who spoke to the Shropshire Star said they had heard "a loud bang" then seen two fire engines attending the factory.
North Wales Police confirmed officers had been called shortly after 11am.