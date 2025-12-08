Residents of Chirk, on the Shropshire and Wales border, reported seeing armed police in the town on Saturday afternoon (December 6).

North Wales Police has now confirmed why the officers were present, saying they were dispatched after reports of a "domestic incident".

The force said that residents in the town are likely to see an increased number of police in the area today.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "Officers attended an address in Chirk on Saturday afternoon following reports of a domestic incident.

"Armed officers remained in the area for reassurance purposes.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area today whilst investigations continue."