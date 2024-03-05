'Heart of gold': Tributes after car driver loses fight for life a month after tractor crash

Sarah Elizabeth Grimshaw was a Brownie leader and animal lover.

Her family said she had a heart of gold and brightened up everyone's day.

The 39-year-old was involved in collision on Abbey Road, Llangollen, on January 30.

The Kia Rio car she was driving was involved in a crash with a tractor just after 7am.

North Wales Police said she was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries. A spokesperson said she was transferred to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where she sadly died on February 27.

In a statement,Sarah's family said: "It was an honour to share our lives with Sarah.

"She had the unique ability to walk into a room and brighten up everyone’s day with boundless energy and sheer craziness. She had a heart of gold flowing with endless love for all people and animals.

“Sarah was the kindest, most selfless wife, daughter, sister, Brownie Leader and animal lover, whose infectious warmth made the world a better place for all she came into contact. Sarah will be dearly missed by so many whose lives will be forever darker without her.”

Sergeant Stephen Richards, of the North Wales Police Roads Crime Unit, is appealing for information following the crash.