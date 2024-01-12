Body found in search for woman reported missing before Christmas

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers have informed the family of Lucy Charles, from Bangor-on-Dee, who had been reported missing before Christmas.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police's Wrexham Rural team said: "Local officers and experts from the North West Underwater Search Team looking for missing person Lucy Charles from Bangor-on-Dee have recovered the body of a woman from the river."

Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lucy's family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The local coroner has also been informed. My thoughts are with Lucy's family and friends at this difficult time."

Lucy, aged 39, had been missing from her home on the North Wales and Shropshire border since December 22.

She had last been seen on December 22 in Station Road, Bangor-on-Dee at 5.34 pm when she was seen on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.