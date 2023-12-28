Senior border huntsman given large court bill after being found guilty of hunting a fox

The North Wales Police Rural Crime Team shared a video on social media that they say showed a fox being followed by hounds and then huntsmen on horseback in January 2023.

Christopher Woodward, aged 39, who now lives in Burford, Oxfordshire was the Huntsman of the Wynnstay Hunt at the time of the offence in January 2023.

The hunt is based in the Ruabon area, near Chirk, and organises activities in the Shropshire area. Its annual Boxing Day Hunt in Malpas brought out thousands of supporters.

Woodward had denied hunting a wild mammal with dogs, an offence under sections one and six of the Hunting Act 2004.

Woodward, whose previous address had been given as Pen Y Llan, Ruabon, had been taking part in a hunt at Lower Wych, Malpas, on January 14, 2023.

Woodward's trial took place on December 21 at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

He had been defended by Stephen Wellford of the British Hounds Sport Association and prosecuted by Suzanne Cartwright of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Woodward was fined £525 as well as costs and a surcharge, making a total court costs bill of £1,375.

PC Dave Allen, a Rural Crime Team Officer, welcomed the court's verdict.

PC Allen said: “We welcome the court’s verdict and thank the CPS and the witnesses for their assistance in bringing this case.

“As people may be aware, convictions under Sec 1 of the Hunting Act 2004 can be difficult to achieve due to many legal defences, however North Wales Police do investigate every matter and we will prosecute offenders whenever sufficient evidence comes to light.

“It is pleasing in this case that the court agreed that a prominent member of an organised hunt did indeed commit the offence of hunting a wild mammal with dogs, and we would urge the public to continue to report such matters.”