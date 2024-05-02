Two MPs pay tribute to poet Huw contributed to the evolution of his art

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Poet Huw Morus lived from 1622 to 1709 and was also known by his bardic name Eos Ceiriog - or the nightingale of Ceiriog.

The monument near Glyn Ceiriog, west of Chirk, was raised in 1909 and was granted Grade II listed status in May 2003.

It was restored last year by the Ceiriog Uchaf Community Council who received permission and financial support from the owner, Martin Obbard. In addition, further funds were provided by the Welsh Government's historic environment service Cadw and the county council.

Simon Baynes, the MP for Clwyd South, and Craig Williams, the MP for Montgomeryshire, visited the restored memorial in April.

During the visit, Mr Baynes and Mr Williams met with Councillor Keith Benning, chairman of the Ceiriog Uchaf Community Council, who played a key role in the restoration of the monument, as well as Councillor Trevor Bates, who represents the Dyffryn Ceiriog ward on Wrexham County Borough Council.

Mr Williams said: “As a prospective Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr at the next general election, it was a privilege to have the opportunity to visit the Huw Morus Monument and see first-hand the restoration that took place last year.

"Huw Morus is an integral part of the history and culture of Dyffryn Ceiriog and the Ceiriog Uchaf Community Council have done an exceptional job in helping to preserve his memory for future generations.”

Mr Baynes said: “It was a great pleasure to visit the Huw Morus monument near Glyn Ceiriog.

"Huw Morus was one of the most popular and prolific poets of his time and his contribution to the evolution of poetry is profound.

"The restoration of the monument is exceptional and will help to preserve Huw Morus’ legacy for future generations.

"I would like to thank Martin Obbard, Councillor Bates and Councillor Benning for their hard work over the years and for facilitating this visit.”

His work was notable for bridging the gap between the strict-metre tradition of the Beirdd y Uchelwyr, or the medieval Poets of the Nobility, and popular verse.