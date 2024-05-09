Chirk Castle restoration of rare portrait of disabled servant to feature in BBC show

Chirk Castle will be featured in the latest series of a television programme going behind the scenes with the National Trust's conservation crews.

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust follows the conservators, curators and other experts who breathe new life into the places and objects under the care of the charity.

The BBC Two programme returns for a second season on Friday, May 10. In the sixth and final episode, the cameras paid a visit to the Grade I-listed Chirk Castle to watch the conservation of a rare, full-length portrait of servant John Wilton.

The conserved portrait of John Wilton in the servants' hall at Chirk Castle. Photo: National Trust Images/James Beck

The restored portrait went on display in the Servants Hall at Chirk Castle last month following the project.

John Wilton was a disabled man who was taken in as a youth by Sir Richard Myddelton of Chirk Castle.

He remained at the castle until his death in 1751, receiving food, accommodation and clothing. Unlike the other servants, John Wilton appears to have received no wages, but after Robert Myddelton succeeded his cousin, he paid for a portrait to be done of Wilton.

Gold lettering on the portrait describes John as 'Decus Culinae', which translated from the Latin reads as ‘glory’ or ‘pride’ of the kitchen.