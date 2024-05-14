Arrests as rise in number of visitors allegedly trying to smuggle banned items into prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Wrexham Rural officers who cover the area north of Shropshire including Chirk warn that anyone found doing this could end up behind bars themselves facing a maximum of 10 years.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police force said: "Over the last couple of days, we have seen an increase in members of the public trying to smuggle items into HMP Berwyn, which have led to their arrests.

"Anyone found doing this could end up in prison themselves facing a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and/or a large fine."

The prison is in Wrexham and is covered as are all prisons by a law that bans visitors from taking various items into jails.

The banned items list includes drugs, explosives, firearms, offensive weapons, alcohol, mobile phones, cameras and sound recording devices.