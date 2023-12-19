Inquest opens into the death of two people following a collision in Shropshire

John Andrew Jackson, 60 and Nerys Dwynwen Jackson, 57, of Bwlchgwyn, Wrexham, died when their car was involved in a head on collision on the A458 near Morville on December 9.

The brief hearing on Tuesday (19) at The Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard that the head-on collision. at 10.20am involved the Skoda, driven by Mr Jackon and a police vehicle.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, was told that Nerys Jackson was a rear passenger in the Skoda.

Emergency services who went to the scene found Mr Jackson a technical support officer, unresponsive. He was pronounced death at the scene.

Nerys Jackson a teacher, suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, she was pronounced death at the scene," a coroner's officer report said.

The inquests were both adjourned until April 17 for investigations into the collision to continue.

A statement released by West Mercia Police following the collision said that the police vehicle involved had not been on an emergency call.

Police asked anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage of the incident to report it online via the website westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference number 166i of Saturday December 9.