Car crashes into front of hospital

The emergency services rushed to Wrexham Maelor Hospital at 1.54pm on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We were called at 1.54pm to reports of a single vehicle RTC at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

"Officers are currently in attendance and one person is being assessed for minor injuries."

Officers have asked the public to avoid the immediate area while the emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "The front entrance to the hospital is currently cordoned off and the public are requested to avoid the immediate vicinity whilst emergency services deal with the incident."

More to follow.