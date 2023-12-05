Missing person appeal for man last seen in border town

Mr Dimelow was last seen at 3pm on Monday in Malpas, near Whitchurch.

Police in the Wrexham Rural area, which covers the Chirk area say that North Wales Police has concerns for Mr Dimelow.

A spokesperson for the policing team in the Wrexham Rural area said: "Have you seen this person?

"North Wales Police have concerns for missing person Kenneth Dimelow who was last seen at 15:00 hours in the Malpas area on Monday 3rd December 2023."

They say people with any sightings of the male should get in touch via 101 or webchat,, quoting reference: A19097