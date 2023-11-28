Shropshire Star
Hollywood stars turn tourism guides in light-hearted look at Welsh border beauty spots

The border town of Chirk could see an influx of visitors after it was highlighted as part of the beauty of the Wrexham County by Hollywood star and football club owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

By Sue Austin
Published
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/01/2022 - The walk along Chirk Aqueduct has been named on the top 100 in UK..

The Wrexham AFC owners took part in a Twitter advert for holiday company Expedia with a light hearted look at what the area has to offer.

In "One Upmanship" banter the pair vied to be Mr Wrexham, Dr Wrexham and finally Sir Wrexham.

But behind the fun they showed clips of Wrexham as well as further afield including both the Chirk aqueduct and viaduct and the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and Erddig Hall.

