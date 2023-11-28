Hollywood stars turn tourism guides in light-hearted look at Welsh border beauty spots
The border town of Chirk could see an influx of visitors after it was highlighted as part of the beauty of the Wrexham County by Hollywood star and football club owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
By Sue Austin
The Wrexham AFC owners took part in a Twitter advert for holiday company Expedia with a light hearted look at what the area has to offer.
Take it from Mr. Wrexham: Visit Wales! @expedia pic.twitter.com/uRE1XyXpyo— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 27, 2023
In "One Upmanship" banter the pair vied to be Mr Wrexham, Dr Wrexham and finally Sir Wrexham.
But behind the fun they showed clips of Wrexham as well as further afield including both the Chirk aqueduct and viaduct and the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and Erddig Hall.