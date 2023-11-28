Hollywood stars turn tourism guides in light-hearted look at Welsh border beauty spots

The Wrexham AFC owners took part in a Twitter advert for holiday company Expedia with a light hearted look at what the area has to offer.

In "One Upmanship" banter the pair vied to be Mr Wrexham, Dr Wrexham and finally Sir Wrexham.

But behind the fun they showed clips of Wrexham as well as further afield including both the Chirk aqueduct and viaduct and the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and Erddig Hall.