Company charity day ensures local hospital gardens are looking their best for the festive season

The Circle of Friends of Chirk Hospital accepted the offer from the Sky employee Kim Bielawski to nominate them for one of it's charity days.

Storm Babet meant the first planned workday was cancelled at short notice.

Chair of the Friends group, Jackie Allen said ‘When we told them that due to the conditions, we really couldn’t accommodate them that day they were very, very disappointed and were eager to get a date in the dairy again’.

Sky Team Leader, Greg Jones said ‘We wanted to make a real impact for patients and visitors, and due to the delay, we were nearing Christmas. We knew the Friends had spent a great deal on improvements including their new dementia area, so my team did what they do best and delivered. The team raised money, including their own and donations through work and reached out to friends and family, with one of our engineers partners reaching out to their work colleagues at Convetec and they donated lots of decorations and trees.

The team spent the day tidying up the gardens, cutting back hedges and clearing mountains of leaves and then put up five indoor Christmas trees, spread out across the hospital and a 10-foot outdoor Christmas tree at the hospital entrance.

"They were all beautifully decorated and to finish off the team installed over 100 metres of twinkling lights across the hospital frontage," Jackie said.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Sky to the hospital and for all the work which the Friends very much appreciate’.

Greg added: "We very much hope that this little touch of Christmas will help raise the spirits of patients, staff and visitors, if just for a moment."