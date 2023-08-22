Police appeal for businesses to help protect victims of domestic abuse

The Wrexham Rural policing area covers communities like Chirk near Oswestry and officers want to hear from people who run a premises or an initiative area where they could potentially come into contact with victims of domestic abuse.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We are asking for your help in safeguarding victims as part of our ‘Llais’ initiative.

"It comes as part of Operation Blue Silver Birch, an operation we launched earlier this year that focuses on domestic violence to help further protect victims and reduce offences in Wrexham Rural.

"It aims to identify victims and suspects of domestic abuse as early as possible to assist in early arrests, safeguard victims and enable thorough investigations to help strengthen cases."

As part of Llais, officers are asking local businesses for their help in recognising domestic abuse and supporting their customers.

A spokesperson said; "Those who take part will be provided learning around what domestic abuse is, how to spot the signs and how to signpost victims to the correct support agencies.

"In addition, Llais advises on how to provide safe spaces and options to victims of domestic violence.

"If you are a victim, please don’t suffer in silence - there are many ways of seeking help.