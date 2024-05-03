Pioneering business which has helped thousands of pets is visited by minister

The Veterinary Tissue Bank (VTB) in Chirk was established in 2009 and remains the only organisation of its kind in Europe.

It is dedicated to helping animals in need of life-changing surgery, but relies on the support of the public to continue its groundbreaking work.

Clwyd South MS Ken Skates met founders Prof John Innes and Dr Peter Myint and tissue bank coordinator Giuliana Dotolo.

He said: “It was a fascinating visit and it was a pleasure to meet John, Peter and Giuliana.

“It’s a truly pioneering organisation and is one of only two in the world. It’s amazing that a relatively small team right here in Clwyd South has helped so many animals around the globe.

"Around 15,000 recipients in 15 years works out to three pets a day benefitting from the bank’s work.

Mr Skates added: “The VTB help pets with debilitating injuries by providing transplants of tissues such as bone, cartilage and tendons to improve their quality of life. But their incredible work relies on the support of the pet owners who make the selfless decision to donate.

“Like with human tissue donation, pet owners can donate tissues from their beloved pets when they die, and VTB is always looking for donations. Each can help more than 60 other pets in need.

“The tissue bank offers free cremation of suitable donors and will return pets’ ashes to their owners. Pet cremations are costly, so it’s certainly worth thinking about and your donation could help change the lives of dozens of other animals.”

Dr Myint is an expert in human tissue banking and Prof Innes is a renowned veterinary orthopaedic surgeon specialising in small animals.