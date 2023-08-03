Picture: Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC has announced that the money collected from its first home game of the season on Saturday against MK Dons will be Nightingale House Hospice.

Last season supporters helped to raise more than £27,000 with a total of 26 charities benefitting from the collections.

Nightingale has shops in Oswestry and Whitchurch.

The club has also announced those charities that are set to benefit from collections during the 2023/24 season.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Once again, we received a wide variety of applications for the upcoming season and the club has allocated collections to ensure as fair a spread as possible.

"We have aimed to focus in particular on those operating within our local community and directly impacting Wrexham AFC supporters.

"All charities collecting at the STōK Cae Ras as part of the official pre-match bucket collection are registered charities with a valid charity number."

Further bucket collections for cup matches will be arranged for any home cup matches that the club is drawn to play.