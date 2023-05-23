A statement issued by North Wales Police says the force is aware of media reports regarding financial matters at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

They say they have also had concerns raised with them by individuals.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Evans, of North Wales Police, said: ‘We are aware of media reports regarding financial matters at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and have also had concerns raised with us by individuals.

"We are liaising with colleagues in other agencies regarding enquiries already undertaken in order to make an assessment and will issue an update in due course."

The health board has been asked for comment.