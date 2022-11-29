Lady Chatterley's Lover latest screen adaptation filmed on a borders estate is released in cinemas

Joely Richardson and Emma Corrin

The SONY/Netflix film was made at Brynkinalt Hall between Chirk and St Martins.

It tells the DH Lawrence story of the steamy romance between Lady Chatterley, played by Emmy nominee Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Jack O'Connell (SAS Rogue Heroes).

Born into a life of wealth and privilege, Lady Chatterley falls out of love with her husband and begins a an affair with the gamekeeper on their estate.

Scenes are filmed both inside Brynkinalt Hall, a Grade ll listed building, and in the grounds, which straddle the England Wales border.

Its release this week has seen the film hailed by The Times’ top critic, Kevin Maher as “immensely subtle and moving".

Its limited cinema screenings means the nearest screening to Shropshire at the moment is at the Curzon in Knutsford in Cheshire.

The custodians of Brynkinalt Hall, Iain and Kate Hill-Trevor, said that they were incredibly proud to have hosted the film crew and have some of Britain’s best talent on the estate.

"The film industry isn’t always glamorous, especially for the crew behind the scenes who put in hours each day to ensure everything is perfect for the stars.

"Early starts and late finishes meant long days for all of us on the Brynkinalt Estate."