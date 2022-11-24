Better access call for station in Westminster

Simon Baynes MP photo: Richard Townshend

The MP for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes highlighted the importance of step-free access at Ruabon Railway Station during a Westminster Hall debate on the importance of North Wales transport infrastructure.

The Minister for Railways in the Department for Transport, Huw Merriman MP, attended the debate and has said he looks forward to visiting Ruabon with Mr Baynes. This follows a visit by the former Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps MP, to Ruabon Station last year.

Mr. Baynes said: “I am very pleased that in September this year, following the Department for Transport’s call for nominations, Ruabon was nominated, along with my written support, for inclusion in the next round of the Access For All programme, Control Period 7, which I understand will begin in April 2024 and last for five years.”