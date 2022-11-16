New film adaptation of steam period drama was shot on the Shropshire/Welsh border

Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley with Brynkinallt Hall in the background

The owners of a country estate on the Shropshire border have revealed that a steamy new film adaptation of Lady's Chatterley's Lover was filmed in the historic hall and stunning grounds.

To be released in the cinema and on Netflix in the coming weeks almost all of the scenes in the the adaptation were filmed at Brynkinallt, from those inside the hall itself to the meetings between Lady Chatterley and the gardener Oliver in the grounds outbuildings and under an ancient oak tree.

The Brynkinallt estate, which straddles the border between Chirk and St Martins near Oswestry, welcomed film stars, Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell among others, for filming earlier this year.

Iain and Kate Hill-Trevor, who manage the Grade II Listed Brynkinallt Hall and its extensive grounds, for the Hill-Trevor family had to keep the filming secret until now.

They say they were incredibly proud to host the crew and cast.

Based on the DH Lawrence book, Lady Chatterley's Lover tells of an unhappily married aristocrat who begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate.

Written in the 1920 the book was the subject of a landmark obscenity trial when it was first published in England in 1960, won by the publishers.

Announcing the filming, Kate Hill-Trevor said: "Our dedicated followers and those familiar with the hall and estate will recognise many of the rooms, grounds and gardens featured in the film. We were incredibly proud to have hosted the film crew and have some of Britain’s best talent here at Brynkinalt.

"We loved seeing a private cast and crew screening of the film recently and our daughter Lottie, who worked for the locations department for the film, also attended the European Premiere Screening at the British Film Festival in London a few days later.

"We can say with confidence you are in for a treat."

The estate is private property and is not open to the public apart from specific events such as tours and events.

"All tickets for events must be booked in advance."