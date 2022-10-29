Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP praises the drive to see more bobbies on the beat

By Sue AustinChirkPublished:

Simon Baynes MP for Clwyd South has welcomed the announcement that 145 police officers have been recruited in North Wales Police since September 2019.

Simon Baynes MP photo: Richard Townshend
Simon Baynes MP photo: Richard Townshend

He says that the latest figures are part of the Conservative Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023.

Mr Baynes said that the latest figures also show that police forces are more representative of the communities they serve.

"There are now more female police officers than since records began with over 50,000 women in forces across England and Wales. Of the recruits hired since April 2020, 42.5 per cent are women," he said.

Commenting, Simon Baynes MP said: “I work closely with North Wales Police and I know how hard they work every day to keep the streets of Clwyd South safe. An additional 145 police on our streets in North Wales will play a huge role in pursing criminals, keeping neighbourhoods safe, protecting victims, and reassuring the law-abiding majority.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News