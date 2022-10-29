MP praises the drive to see more bobbies on the beat

Simon Baynes MP photo: Richard Townshend

He says that the latest figures are part of the Conservative Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023.

Mr Baynes said that the latest figures also show that police forces are more representative of the communities they serve.

"There are now more female police officers than since records began with over 50,000 women in forces across England and Wales. Of the recruits hired since April 2020, 42.5 per cent are women," he said.