MP praises the drive to see more bobbies on the beat

He says that the latest figures are part of the Conservative Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023.
Mr Baynes said that the latest figures also show that police forces are more representative of the communities they serve.
"There are now more female police officers than since records began with over 50,000 women in forces across England and Wales. Of the recruits hired since April 2020, 42.5 per cent are women," he said.
Commenting, Simon Baynes MP said: “I work closely with North Wales Police and I know how hard they work every day to keep the streets of Clwyd South safe. An additional 145 police on our streets in North Wales will play a huge role in pursing criminals, keeping neighbourhoods safe, protecting victims, and reassuring the law-abiding majority.