Community roadshow to help deal with the rising cost of living

The Rainbow Foundation's Community Agents

Each year it is estimated that up to £3.5 billion of state benefits in the UK go unclaimed by older people.

The Rainbow Foundation, based in Penley, near Ellesmere, is touring the area with its roadshow.

Community agent Jane Bellis said: "Following the success of our previous roadshow, which took place during the summer and raised £1,000's in unclaimed benefits for those who attended, the Rainbow Foundation's Community Agents team has once again joined forces with Wrexham Council's Welfare Rights team to support older people to claim the benefits they are entitled to, to help with the rising cost of living as winter approaches.

"We are encouraging residents to attend the local roadshow sessions. The first roadshow took place last week in Bangor-on-Dee and has already supported a number of residents to maximise their income through benefit entitlement.”

She added: “As the cost of living continues to rise, we are seeing more people contact the community agent team for advice and help to claim benefits, manage their bills and access wider support to maintain good health and wellbeing during these challenging times. There is no need to book, just come along and make sure that you are getting all the support that you are entitled to.”

The remaining community roadshows are taking place from 9.30am-12.30pm on:

October 24 - at the Froncysyllte Community Centre

October 31 - in the Parish Rooms, Overton

November 9 - at the Community Hall, Horseman's Green.

The Rainbow Foundation – previously the Rainbow Centre – has been tackling loneliness and isolation while promoting good health and wellbeing for more than 27 years.

It says: "Our mission is to help older people to regain their sense of worth, and to provide access to support, services and facilities that can empower people of all ages to retain as much independence as possible.