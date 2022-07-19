Welsh Assembly member goes back to school

Ken Skates gets involved in the PE lesson

The member of the Senedd for Clwyd South, visited Ysgol Y Waun in Chirk to see how staff are supporting the health and well-being of pupils through an initiative called real PE.

He first observed a Key Stage 2 PE lesson with Year 6 during which the children were supported by real PE videos to improve their physical skills and develop their coordination. Mr Skates then participated in a Key Stage 1 lesson when children practiced their balancing skills.

He said: “The children were great at helping to coach me when I took part, and they were so welcoming. I really enjoyed the session. It’s great fun and really and strips PE back to basics.”

Teacher Beth Cornford said she has seen an improvement in the children’s cores since the introduction of real PE at Ysgol y Waun.

She added: “Children can now sit without fidgeting as much! I have also seen an improvement in their skills such as handwriting, which all comes from having a better posture.”

The programme, created by Create Development, has a ‘child-centred approach’ and aims to support pupils to become physically literate by developing their Fundamental Movement Skills – agility, balance and coordination.

Mr Skates added: “PE is a fantastic vehicle not only to improve the children’s health, fitness and well-being, but also to develop a range of personal, social, physical and creative abilities that transfer outside the PE and sporting environment. I was hugely impressive with the real PE lessons and it’s clear that the children have really taken to them.”