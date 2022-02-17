Notification Settings

15-mile diversions in place as Storm Eunice closes bridges on busy trunk route

By Sue AustinChirkPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers heading north out of Shropshire on the A5/A483 face a 15-mile diversion on Friday when two road bridges near Chirk are closed.

The Ceiriog viaduct near Chirk
The tall bridges on the busy Oswestry to Wrexham road cross the rivers Ceiriog and Dee. Traffic Wales says the precautionary closure in anticipation of Storm Eunice, will be from 6am until midnight.

Traffic, including the HGV vehicles travelling the road as part of the Trans-European Highway will instead have to divert west to Llangollen, go through the town centre and then along the A539 to Ruabon.

A shorter diversion, through Cefn Mawr is impossible because the road a Newbridge is still shut after a landslip 12 months ago.

Llangollen already has roadworks as part of the town's 2020 project to improve the streets and widen the pavements.

There are also traffic lights between Froncysyllte and Llangollen, part of the diversion route, for long term roadworks to strengthen the embankment walls.

Transport for Wales has also cancelled all train services on Friday, while Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway are urging customers to travel on Thursday or Saturday instead.

Tickets booked for Friday will be valid on both other days.

