Welsh MS asks questions about Kronospan fire

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Photo: Paul McNulty.

Residents of Chirk woke up to scenes of devastation at the Kronospan factory January 2020.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru's regional MS, has raised questions about the inquiry which was conducted in the wake of the fire.

Mr Gruffydd said: "The fire took place two years ago in January 2020 and the initial report was due back in April 2020. Of course the Covid-19 pandemic hit us in the meantime and I completely understand why resources and officers were diverted to dealing with that emergency.

"However, I think the people of Chirk and all those affected by the fire and ongoing pollution problems do deserve to know what is happening and it's important that we get an update on the inquiry and when it is likely to report back. Since the fire, I have had continual updates from local residents about pollution affecting them that emanates from the plant.

"So this needs resolving and, despite the ongoing pressures on staff due to the pandemic, I hope we can get an answer from Wrexham Council about when they expect the report into the fire is likely to see the light of day."