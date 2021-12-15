Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Primary school class closes after Covid outbreak

By Sue AustinChirkPublished: Last Updated:

A class at Chirk's primary school has had to close after five positive Covid cases.

Ysgol yn Waun, in Chirk. Photo: Google.
Ysgol yn Waun, in Chirk. Photo: Google.

Parents of pupils in Cedar class at Ysgol yn Waun have been urged to take their children for a PCR test to ensure there are no other cases.

The classroom closed on Wednesday.

Schools in the Wrexham County Borough area were due to have stayed open until December 22. But because of the surge in Covid cases the council has said that they will now close for Christmas on Friday .

Chief Officer for Education Karen Evans said that due to the increase in concern over the number of Covid cases in schools, and the impact on staffing, schools in Wrexham would move to online learning for the last three days of term, December 20-22.

However, onsite provision will be made for those pupils who are considered to be vulnerable or who are children of critical workers, where there are no other alternatives, she added.

Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Coronavirus
Health
Education
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News