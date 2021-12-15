Primary school class closes after Covid outbreak

Ysgol yn Waun, in Chirk. Photo: Google.

Parents of pupils in Cedar class at Ysgol yn Waun have been urged to take their children for a PCR test to ensure there are no other cases.

The classroom closed on Wednesday.

Schools in the Wrexham County Borough area were due to have stayed open until December 22. But because of the surge in Covid cases the council has said that they will now close for Christmas on Friday .

Chief Officer for Education Karen Evans said that due to the increase in concern over the number of Covid cases in schools, and the impact on staffing, schools in Wrexham would move to online learning for the last three days of term, December 20-22.