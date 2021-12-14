Social enterprise and its cafe win a national award

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR PIC 26/4/21 Enjoying a drink outdoors, at Caffi Wylfa, Chirk, (left-right) Kim Larwood, David Roberts, Sue Bell, Stephen Moore and Phil Moore..

The Transformative Community Business Award at the UK Social Enterprise Awards went to Glyn Wylfa.

It was established eight years ago as a café, community and tourist hub and business centre as a social enterprise for the benefit to the local community.

Glyn Wylfa, which includes the cafe receives over 45,000 visitors per year, employs 13 people and is open seven days a week. The business centre houses a number of successful businesses, plus the local Police Station, with about 30 local people employed within the businesses.

Those involved in the social enterprise said that in the last year, Glyn Wylfa has increased sales income by 15 per cent and net profit/surplus by 30 per cent. This has been used for energy saving and customer benefit investments while also doubling charitable and local donations.

It's mission is to benefit the local community.

Brian Colley, Finance and Operations Director said: “On behalf of our directors, employees, tenants and customers, we are tremendously proud to win this award and it makes all the hard work so rewarding ”

The national Awards, organised by Social Enterprise UK recognise excellence and outstanding achievements by social enterprises, businesses set up to for a social or environmental purpose.

From tackling the climate emergency to reducing homelessness, social enterprises are taking on some of the biggest challenges we face, using trade to change lives and protect the planet," Peter Holbrook, chief executive of Social Enterprise UK, said.

"They have also been at the heart of community responses to the pandemic, providing essential services from food deliveries to health care with many pivoting their models to keep on supporting the people they are set up to help."

There are 100,000 social enterprises in the UK contributing £60 billion to the economy and employing two million people.

“In what has been an incredibly challenging year social enterprises have given us a real sense of hope. They’ve shown us what it means to put people and communities first, showing real resilience and strength without compromising on their values, integrity and impact," Mr Holbrook said.

Glyn Wylfa and the other winners were presented with bespoke trophies made by the Oswestry social enterprise, Designs in Mind, which employs people with mental health issues.