MP wears the ears of corn pin badge to Back British Farming

hoto of John Davies (NFU Cymru President), Simon Baynes MP and John Mercer (NFU Cymru Director) at the Back British Farming Day reception in the House of Commons on Wednesday

The National Farmers’ Union provided MPs with the emblem of the day - a wool and wheatsheaf pin badge – to enable them to join the celebration of British agriculture. Food and farming is a key business sector, worth more than £120 billion to the national economy and providing jobs for almost four million people.

The NFU chose the day to launch a new report which asks for Government to complete a comprehensive report on UK food security later this year, covering the country’s production of key foods and its contribution to global food security. This would be the first meaningful assessment of UK food security in over a decade and the first under the requirements of the Agriculture Act that mandate reporting every three years.

Commenting, Simon Baynes MP, said: “I’m proud to wear a Back British Farming pin badge today to show my support for Britain’s fantastic farmers and growers here in Clwyd South and the rest of North Wales. The day presents a great opportunity to thank the farmers who feed us, as well as take care of our countryside and maintain our iconic Welsh and British landscapes.