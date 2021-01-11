Chipper Chris raises funds for hospital

Christopher Powell was keeping chipper this weekend - ensuring that unwanted Christmas trees are being put to good use.
He and Paul Reese spent the day in his home town, Chirk, putting the trees through his chipping machine for householders, in return for a donation to the Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Tree surgeon, Christopher, is the director of tree specialist company, Arbtech Ltd.
On Saturday he and Paul spend their day off driving around Chirk putting the Christmas trees through the machine to turn it into woodchip which can be used on gardens.
Dozens of people gratefully accepted his offer of chipping the trees in return for a donation to the specialist children's hospital in Liverpool.
He said: "It is a great charity and I am sure a lot of families in the area has reason to be grateful to the hospital."