The story of wartime heroes from Chirk

Graham Greasley presents Brian Colley with one of the books Deryn Poppit and Mike McKenna with the book

The authors, local historians, Graham Greasley and Deryn Poppit said they included those shot down over enemy territory and those who survived prisoner-of-war camps.

The launch of the book “Chirk 1939 – 1945” took place at the Hand Hotel in Chirk.

During the low key evening the two writers thanked Krononspan, Chirk Town Council and Gareth Evans who had assisted with contributions to the cost of producing the book.

Mike McKenna from Kronospan said: "The company is delighted to sponsor this special book which documents so impressively the contribution of the people of Chirk at a time of great need."

Councillor Brian Colley the Chairman of Chirk council also thanked the authors for the hard work they had put in to produce the book. Both were presented with complementary copies.