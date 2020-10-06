War heroes honoured in new book

The new book

The book which looks at the people behind the war effort from Chirk will be for sale late November.

Entitled "Chirk 1939 - 1945" the book follows on from the one they wrote in 2018 on the First World War which was entitled "The Chirk Pals".

Mr Greasley said: "This book is a tribute to all those men and women and includes articlesfrom local newspapers along with a large number of pictures of the service personnel and other organisations that played their part in supporting the war effort back home."

Their research has uncovered some interesting facts and stories about the lives of the local inhabitants along with harrowing stories of Prisoners of War and aircraft crews that lost their lives during the conflict. The authoris said there were even some first hand stories from those that were involved in the conflict.