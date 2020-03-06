Affordable homes plan put forward for former school site

Glyntraian Community Council has voted in favour of a recommendation to build on the former Ysgol Pontfadog site in the Ceiriog Valley.

The vote followed the publication of a feasibility study and options appraisal for the site after the school closed last year.

The report, by independent consultant Marc Roberts, of Cynlas Cyf, comes eight months after the closure of the 110-year-old village school by Wrexham Council.

Tasked with exploring the most viable, feasible and financially sustainable future for the site, Mr Roberts’ report concluded that affordable housing for young families, with a community benefit embedded into any development agreement, will best serve the wider interests of the Glyntraian community.

Glyntraian Community Council chairman, Graham Barrow, said: “We wish to thank Marc Roberts for his diligence and hard work in conducting a rigorous and thoughtful consultation. He has produced a balanced and extremely detailed report, thoroughly researched, soundly evidenced and which pays due regard to the desires of many in our community.

“The report will now be forwarded to Wrexham Council, owners of the site, for further consideration. We look forward to working closely with the authority, potential developers and of course, Glyntraian residents in designing a scheme the village can be proud of and which duly acknowledges the much-valued history and heritage of the old school."

A postal survey was sent to 323 households in the ward and affordable housing was the most popular choice with respondents.