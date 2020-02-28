Two injured in crash near Chirk

The crash happened on the Whitehurst roundabout on the A5.

First reports of the crash were received at about 1.30pm today.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the area, where two people had been injured, shortly afterwards. Police said the ambulance was not required.

Anybody who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident can call police on 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org