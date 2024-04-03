Plans for access road and lorry park to reduce lorry movements through town set for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It follows claims that the major development linked to the Kronospan site on Holyhead Road, Chirk, will significantly reduce the number of lorries travelling through the town.

Concerns have previously been raised over problems with HGVs queuing on the road outside the site, causing traffic issues in the area.

The company’s proposals are set to go before members of Wrexham Council’s planning committee next week.

If approved, the scheme would result in the creation of a new access road to the north of the site off the B5070, along with a four-arm roundabout.

A lorry park with spaces for up to 45 lorries would also be constructed close to the new road, along with several new weighbridges.

The local authority’s chief planning officer has backed the proposals to go ahead as he said it would benefit people living in Chirk and address existing noise issues caused by HGVs.

In a report to councillors, David Fitzsimon said: “The Kronospan manufacturing facility is a major local employer within the Chirk area, and within the wider county borough, with the site employing over 600 staff.

“The proposed development follows a programme to deliver environmental improvements at the site which are intended to ensure the long-term economic viability of the manufacturing facility at Chirk.

“It is considered that the proposed development would provide substantial improvements for the residents of Chirk, most notably due to the removal of high levels of HGV traffic from the town itself.

“In addition, with regards to noise, at present it is noted the existing lorry park serving the Kronospan facility requires HGVs to reverse into parking spaces, and this results in additional engine and reversing alarm noise.

“The proposed lorry park, which would be sited further out-of-town, is designed to avoid the need for any HGVs to reverse into and out of parking spaces, which would remove additional engine noise and noise from reversing alarms.”

Plans by Kronospan in Chirk for a new access road and lorry park

The development site comprises an area of nearly 12 hectares of agricultural land to the north of the existing Kronospan facility.

The proposals would also result in the creation of two new wood storage areas and an electricity substation to reduce the factory’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Concerns have been raised regarding the impact the plans would have on the nearby Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal World Heritage Site, as well as the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

One neighbour also said they felt it would have a negative effect on tourism within the town and block views of the surrounding countryside.

However, Mr Fitzsimon said the changes had been made to the application to address such issues.

He said: “It is acknowledged the proposal amounts to a major development on an area currently comprising agricultural land within the open countryside.

“However, the development, as amended, is considered to be compliant with the requirements of both local and national planning policy.

“The development would have some impact upon both the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal WHS and the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley AONB.

“However, in light of the amendments made to the scheme and the responses received from statutory consultees, it is considered the impacts would not be significant in the long-term and would not, therefore, be unacceptable.”

The proposals will be considered at the next meeting of Wrexham’s planning committee on Monday.