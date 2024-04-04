Watch: Car doing doughnuts responsible for noise complaints - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The footage shows what appears to be a convertible car performing doughnut maneuvers while someone looks on with their phone out.

It happened in the Gledrid Industrial area over Easter Weekend, and officers say other vehicles were involved too. They claim they have the details of those involved.

Officers from Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Teams published the footage on Thursday on social media and said: "A couple of noise complaints from the Gledrid Industrial area over the weekend. ASB driving with a series of vehicles involved. SNT have their details."