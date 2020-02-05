Charity calendar puts Chirk on the map

Alan Roberts had so many compliments about the photos of his home town on social media he decided to turn some of his favourites into a 2020 calendar.

They were sold in shops and other outlets in Chirk.

Mr Roberts said he was amazed at the response after the first 300 sold out before they were even printed.

As well as raising money for charity, the calendars have also raised the profile of Chirk with people buying them to send to friend and relatives from across the world.

"They have definitely put Chirk on the map, they have travelled to Adelaide, Melbourne, Florida, Hong Kong, Spain, Sweden, Canada, New Zealand and all over the UK," Mr Roberts said.

He said it had been difficult to choose which 12 photos to choose for each month.

The pictures chosen included a snowy Chirk town centre, taken during ‘the beast from the east’ , the lighting of the aqueduct to mark the 10th anniversary of the canal being a World Heritage site, as well as the cenotaph and castle.

“I wanted to raise money for Chirk hospital as myself and my family have been helped so much over the years," he added.

"I have always bought a poppy - and with the gentleman who usually sold them door-to-door standing down because of age, I thought this would help to boost the appeal.”