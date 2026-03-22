Firefighters rush to Morrisons convenience store in Oswestry after report of fire
A smoking fridge unit at Morrisons Daily sparked a fire service callout in Oswestry on Saturday afternoon.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Morrisons Daily on Castle Street in Oswestry at around 3.50pm on Saturday, March 21 following a report of a building fire.
Two crews were sent to the scene from Oswestry Fire Station. Upon arrival, the firefighters reported the incident was due to a smoking refrigeration unit.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "One refrigeration unit which was smoking, has now been isolated from electrics.
"Crews are monitoring temperatures using thermal imaging camera."