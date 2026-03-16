New traffic lights and pedestrian crossing planned for Shropshire village

Shropshire Council are proposing the installation of a new light-controlled pedestrian crossing on Church Street in Ruyton-XI-Towns.

The new puffin crossing would replace a zebra crossing on the road, around 100-metres northwest of its junction with Grove Court.

A puffin crossing is a smart crossing in the UK that uses sensors to detect pedestrians, ensuring traffic only stops when necessary and stays red until people have cleared the road. There is no flashing amber phase as used by older, pelican crossings.

The existing zebra crossing on Church Street. Photo: Google

A consultation for the plans is open until March 25, with documents available for viewing at Oswestry Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Objections must be made in writing or by e-mail as they cannot be accepted over the phone.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk