Shropshire town councillor wants controversial car park changes scrapped

An extraordinary meeting is to be held this Wednesday (March 4) to consider suspending the introduction of overnight car parking fees.

Oswestry Town Council operates three car parks: Central, Smithfield, and Horsemarket. Currently, charges are in effect from 8am to 6pm.

Under the council's plans, from April 1 the charges are due to increase by 20 per cent, with hours extended to 8pm. There will also be an overnight charge of £1.20.

Community groups in the town fear the new changes will seriously impact them and could force some to close.

Several run evening activities at Oswestry Memorial Hall and use the nearby Central Car Park.

“While the general increase is to be anticipated, the combined effect of extending the daytime rates to 8pm, plus an overnight rate, will harm the attendance of many of these community activities,” said Paul Newman, acting manager at the memorial hall.

Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Rosie Radford said she has called the meeting for allow further discussion on the matter following feedback the town council has received.

“It is important though, that there is an understanding that Oswestry Town Council receives no government funding, nor any money from the business rates. It funds the services it delivers through the precept and car parking charges which have not increased for four years. Therefore, without this funding, it would need to consider what it does.

She added: “We wish to continue to deliver for our community and need to ensure we have the money to do so.”

Councillor Jay Moore wants the evening extension scapped, as well as the overnight charge.

“Many groups have their sessions at 7pm, and arguably it’s the most popular start time for most people after work,” he said.

“The potential for a negative impact remains the same. When we’re there, I’ll push to revoke it all.”

Councillor Moore added he will also call an extraordinary meeting to challenge what he says was a lack of consultation on the town council’s decision to increase its council tax precept by 39 per cent.

“All work on the lead up to the changes was based on the maximum of 20 per cent,” said Councillor Moore.

“To double that on the night with uncosted vanity project motions is just as short-sighted as the mess they are making of the car parking.”