Built on borders and community - why this ancient Shropshire town should be crowned UK Town of Culture

Oswestry is among several local towns preparing to put itself forward for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture competition.

The contest, launched earlier this year as part of efforts to “restore pride in communities”, will see the winning town receive £3 million and deliver a year‑long programme of cultural celebrations.

While towns across the country are now shaping their expressions of interest ahead of spring shortlisting, we’re taking a closer look at the local contenders vying to become the UK’s first Town of Culture – and Oswestry, with its borderland identity and deep artistic roots, is making a confident case.

Oswestry town centre

A town shaped by borders, stories and centuries of creativity

Oswestry’s identity has always been defined by its position on the Welsh border. Its medieval street pattern, market buildings, coaching inns and the enduring presence of Old Oswestry hillfort all speak to a place shaped by centuries of exchange, conflict and craft. Walk through the town centre and the blend of English and Welsh influences is unmistakable.

That layered history continues to inspire today’s cultural life. As Mark Hignett, founder of Oswestry Town Museum, puts it, the town is “truly remarkable” - a place of Iron Age hillforts, medieval markets and a creative community with “lots of stories told and many more still to tell.”

A cultural ecosystem with national reach