The pop-up in English Walls will feature in the building where the former Hope House children's hospice shop was located before the opening of the superstore on Smithfield Street in 2024.

It will be open for a few days each month with different special promotions running, such as every item being priced at £1, or a kilo bag sale, or fill a bag for £5.

The first opening of the pop-up will be from Thursday (February 26) to Sunday, March 1, where everything from fashion and homeware to books, toys will be priced at just £1.

Jessica Hewers is getting ready for Oswestry bargain hunters at the Hope House pop-up shop

“Our shops are really well supported by both customers and those making generous donations," said area manager Mark Hunt-Gittins.

"The pop-up is a great new way of us being able to get the most out of these donations and offer our pre-loved fashion and other goodies at bargain prices.

“Traditionally, some of the items which will be on sale in our pop-up would be sent to our recycling partner, where we receive a small payment per kilo. However, we’ve been exploring more sustainable, community‑friendly solutions.

Jack Edgerton and Jessica Hewers have been preparing the Oswestry Hope House pop-up shop

“This offers a fantastic opportunity to pick up incredible deals while helping us reduce waste and extend the life of pre‑loved items.

"At the heart of what we do is always helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life, and we are committed to making the most of every donation we receive.”

The superstore will also be open as usual Monday to Sunday every week, including on the days the pop-up is also open.

“We are well supported in Oswestry and we know many people will be wanting to make their donations. Unfortunately, our pop-up won’t be able to accept donations, so we’d please ask that you still take them along to the superstore as usual,” said Mark.

The charity is also asking for anyone who may have some time to volunteer and help to please get in touch.

Mark said: “This will be a fantastic environment for volunteers to join our family and help us to run the pop-up a few days a month.

“We have a whole range of volunteering opportunities on the shop floor and behind the scenes at our sorting hub, so whatever you would like to do, we would love to meet you."

People can find out more about volunteering by asking at the Oswestry superstore, in the pop-up or by visiting hopehouse.org.uk/retail-volunteer.