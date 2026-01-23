Minor improvements planned for danger crossroads on A483 as experts investigate 'more ambitious plans'

National Highways has confirmed the essential maintenance planned for the Llynclys Crossroads on the A483 near Oswestry, and added that its experts are continuing to investigate "more ambitious plans" for the blackspot.

The A483 will be closed while the scheduled work takes place at the end of next month.

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan has said she would keep pressing for bigger changes to make the junction safer.

Minor improvement works will be taking place on the Llynclys crossroads.

The work planned includes re-applying the high-friction surfacing on the approaches to the crossroads - intended to reduce braking distances.

Other measures are refreshed road marking and cats-eyes, including the worn away "SLOW" lettering.

Vegetation will be cut back near the approach warning signs, while damaged signs and blocked drainage gullies will also be addressed.

The A483 will be closed Monday to Friday, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday, February 23, to Saturday, March 7.

National Highways Route Manager, Joseph Walmsley, said the work is part of essential maintenance, but that the organisation is focussed on more significant improvements.

He said: “We have been clear on our commitment to improving safety on the A483 and at Llynclys Crossroad and these works are part of that.

"As part of these essential maintenance works, we will renew the high friction surfacing to give people a better chance of stopping if someone pulls into their path.

“Road markings will be made clearer and the signage more visible, all measures which will help improve safety here.

“But we won’t stop there, we are investigating more ambitious plans for this busy crossroads which will ultimately help protect both road users and local residents.”